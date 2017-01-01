Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
North Canton Hoover's birthday party rally hats did not help them rally their way to victory over Lebanon once Lebanon took the lead in the sixth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lebanon's Kat Frank (left) slides safely into home past the catch by North Canton Hoover's Laurel Devoe to tie the game on a hit by Lebanon's Madison Degennaro during the fifth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover pitcher Grace Vesco throws against Lebanon during the fifth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Laurel Devoe reacts to her two-run home run as she approachs home plate against Lebanon during the fourth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Kaitylynn O'Donnell reacts to tying the score against Lebanon as her double brings in a run during the fourth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Kaitlyn Yun (cq) steals second bases the ball is not caught by Lebanon shortstop Ashley West during the fourth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Lauren Massolini (center) is embraced by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against Lebanon during the fourth inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover catcher Laurel Devoe allows Lebanon runner Madison Hartman to score on a Lebanon batter's hit because Devoe does not have foot on the plate during the third inning of their Division I state semifinal game at Firestone Stadium Thursday in Akron. Lebanon defeated North Canton Hoover 8-6. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)