Walsh Jesuit losing pitcher Madi McCrady (right) is comforted by teammate Emma Lawson after losing to Hoover 11-3 in a Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Kaitlyn Yun (right) gets things started with a solo homer to right field against Walsh Jesuit in the first inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover pitcher Grace Vesco winds up a pitch for a Walsh Jesuit batter in their Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Angelina Bobish (13) slides safely to home as Hoover pitcher Grace Vesco (4) fails to make the play at the plate in the third inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Julia Bentley fails to make a diving catch on an infield fly by Hoover in the third inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover shortstop Kaitlyn Yun turns a double play over Walsh's Veronica Zack in the fifth inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3.(Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Jessica Huth (left) lays down a bunt in the first inning of their Division I regional championship game against Hoover Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover center fielder Lauren Massolini (right) is greeted by teammates in the infield after catching a fly ball to end their matchup against Walsh in the Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. Hoover won the game 11-3. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kaitlynn O'Donnell (right) shares a moment of laughter with her brother Brett, 8, after defeating Walsh 11-3 in the Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover softball players chant with fans in the stands after defeating Walsh 11-3 in the Division I regional championship game Saturday at the University of Akron's Lee Jackson Field. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
