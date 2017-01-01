Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Metro All-Stars' Alex Craig can't get a handle on a ground ball to short by Suburban All-Stars' Brittany Fleisher in the 4th inning at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suburban All-Stars' Kelsey Titko (right) steals second as Metro All-Stars' Kally Ashton of CVCA has the ball get away in the 5th inning at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Metro All-Stars' first baseman Brianna Andexler of Cuyahoga Falls can't get a handle on a ground ball in the hole by Suburban All-Stars' Emily Andrago of Green in the 5th inning at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Metro All-Stars shortstop McKenna Backo collides with Green's Grace Randall of the Suburban All-Stars while trying to turn a double play in the first inning at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Portage All-Stars' Amber Cieplinski is congratulated by teammates after her game-winning double against the Akron All-Stars at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Portage All-Stars won the game 7-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suburban All-Stars' Emily Andrego forces out Metro All-Stars' Hailey Eckleberry at second and throws to first to complete a double play in the first inning at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)