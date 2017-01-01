Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stow first baseman Lindsey Houck throws home after fielding a bunt by Wadsworth's Marina Delmoro (9) in the fourth inning of a Division I sectional game on Wednesday in Wadsworth. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Sara Keating throws a pitch during the second inning against Stow in a Division I sectional game on Wednesday in Wadsworth. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Gillian Holcomb is out at second base as Wadsworth second baseman Kailin Hurrle hangs on after the tag in the secpnd inning of a Division I sectional on Wednesday in Wadsworth. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow third baseman Hanna Ingram makes a catch on a fly ball by Wadsworth's Kailin Hurrle in the second inning of a Division I sectional on Wednesday in Wadsworth. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lindsey Houck (left) is called out at home as Wadsworth catcher Maddie Long holds on to the ball in the second inning of a Division I sectional game on Wednesday in Wadsworth. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)