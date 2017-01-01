Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth's Cassidy McDougal (left) is hugged by Maddi Long after scoring the game winning run in the eighth inning against Highland in their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland left fielder Sam Kainec (right) looses a fly ball in the sun as Wadsworth's Cassidy McDougal (4) rounds second and scores the game winning run for a 8-7 win in their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland center fielder Alex Chorba makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Wadsworth's Laura Crookston in their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. Wadsworth won the game 8-7 in eight innings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland right fielder Elizabeth Van Gelder can't hang on to a line drive hit by Wadsworth's Jenna Skinner in the seventh inning of their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. Wadsworth went on to win the game 8-7 in eight innings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland shortstop Hanna Griffin bobbles a ground ball in the seventh inning but recovers to throw out Wadsworth's Marina Delmoro (right) at third in their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. Wadsworth came from behind to win the game 8-7 in eight innings. Wadsworth will face Walsh Jesuit next for the district championship. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)