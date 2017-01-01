Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban first baseman Maddie Diestel (right) reacts after Walsh Jesuit's Cori Anter was called safe on an infield hit during fourth inning action in the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their high school softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Cori Anter (bottom) scores as Archbishop Hoban catcher Colleen Cain can't handle the throw during fourth inning action in the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their high school softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Anter's run gave the Warriors a 5-4 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Kelly Wilson (right) is tagged out trying to steal second base by Archbishop Hoban second baseman Erin Gerity during second inning action in the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their high school softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit 's Riley Ries (6) is congratulated by her teammates at home plate after hitting a first inning home run off Archbishop Hoban starting pitcher Kate Boylan during the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their high school softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Lauren Cianciolo (right) steals second base as Archbishop Hoban shortstop Natalie Bender can't field the throw during fifth inning action in the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their high school softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit Archbishop Hoban center fielder Haylee Fisher can't reach a home run hit by Walsh Jesuit's Riley Ries in the first inning in the Warriors 13-4 victory over the Knights in their softball game at Archbishop Hoban HIgh School on Tuesday. The hit cut Hoban's lead to 4-1. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)