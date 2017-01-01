Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fairless runner Jeremy Mahaffey (left) scores as Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy catcher Brandon Beausoleil waits for the throw to the plate during the fifth inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. Mahaffey's run gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless runner Trey Lautzenheiser (right) dives safely back to first base on a pick-off attempt as Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jon Hicks fields the throw during the seventh inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless runner Trey Lautzenheiser (right) is tagged out at the plate by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy catcher Brandon Beausoleil during the seventh inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy shortstop Jordan Noska (left) tags out Fairless runner Adrian Birchler as he attempts to steal second base during the second inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless infielder Adrian Birchler fields a ground ball but makes a wild throw trying to throw out Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy hitter Jon Hicks during thesecond inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy shortstop Jordan Noska throws out Fairless hitter Cody Sword during the first inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless infielder A. J. Williams (left) waits for the throw as Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy runner Ryan Starcher slides safely into second base on a steal attempt during the third inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday.. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy left fielder Steve Chalet runs down a line drive hit by Fairless hitter Ryan Tucker during the sixth inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless runner Mickey Lanier (right) scores on a wild pitch as Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy starting pitcher Duke Maley can't field the throw from catcher Brandon Beausoleil during the fifth inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Fairless starting pitcher Tanner Seese delivers a pitch to a Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy hitter during the third inning of the Falcons 4-0 victory over the Royals in their game at CVCA High School on Wednesday. Seese threw a two-hitter. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)