Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Green shortstop Dylan Ramey scoops up a grounder hit by Highland's Zach Garcia who was thrown out on the play in the second inning on Tuesday in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green pitcher Cody Conley on the mound against Highland on Tuesday, in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green shortstop Dylan Ramey dives after a single up the middle hit by Highland's Clay Condon in the third inning on Tuesday, in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland's Ricky Esker slides in safely with a stolen base as the ball popped loose from the glove of Green third baseman Michael Taylor in the fourth inning on Tuesday, in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland first baseman Anthony Ondrejcak scoops up a wild pickoff throw as Green's Dylan Ramey dives back to the bag safely on Tuesday, in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)