Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(From left) Barberton guard Joshua Williams drives to the basket past Wadsworth defenders Jimmy Elchlinger and Nathan Pound during the second quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton center Jerry Williams (left) fights for a rebound with Wadsworth guard Martice Jackson during the second quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton forward Nate Painter (bottom) and Wadsworth forward Nathan Pound scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton guard Joshua Williams (right) puts up a shot over Wadsworth forward Nathan Pound during the first quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton center Jerry Williams (left) drives to the basket and scores past Wadsworth forward Nathan Pound during the second quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton guard Scott Sabol (right) tosses a pass over the top of Wadsworth defender Barry Fernholz during the first quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton guard Alec Graham (left) plays tight defense on Wadsworth guard Tucker Robinson during the second quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton forward Phil Washington (right) battles for a rebound with Wadsworth guard Anthony Palacek during the first quarter at Barberton High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)