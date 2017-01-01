Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet's Dynasti Smith-Malone (25) and Tiana Morgan (32) fight for a rebound with Garfield's Imani Yovanovich (middle, not 10) during first quarter of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Kendra Love (right) gets off a pass despite the tight defense of Garfield's Anila Wallace during first quarter of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Dynasti Smith-Malone (top) battles for a loose ball with Garfield's Shayna Smith during first quarter of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Kendra Love (right) and J' Mae Griggs fight for a rebound during second quarter of their City Series game against Garfield High School at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Anila Wallace (left) leaps to throw a pass over Ellet's Shawn Bailey during second quarter of their City Series basketball game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Shawn Bailey (right) tries to stop Garfield's Khrystian McCallister from bringing the ball upcourt during second quarter action of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Dynasti Smith-Malone (left) loses the ball to Garfield's Shayna Smith during second quarter action of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Kendra Love (right) has a pass blocked by Garfield's Khrystian McCallister during second quarter action of their City Series game at Ellet High School on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)