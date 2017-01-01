Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Revere's Stephen Suglio (top) pins Zach Wheeler, of Port Clinton, in a 182 pound in a Division II state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson 160 pounder Michael Coleman (top) on his way to a 7-2 win over Pickerington Central's A.J. Bondurant in a Division I state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary 126 pounder Mike Rix (top) on his way to a 15-2 decision over Elijah Cochran, of Springfield Kenton Ridge, in a Division II state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Waterloo 138 pounder J.J. Diven (right) on his way to a first period pin over Anthony Decarlo, of Springfield Catholic Central, in a Division III state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary 138 pounder Ryan Skonieczny (top) works over Logan Johnson, of Newark Licking Valley, to the tune of a 26-11 win in a Division II state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls 195 pounder Joey Repasky (top) battles Highland's Adam Kluk during a 10-5 loss in a Division I state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's 106 pounder Kyle Jenkins (right) takes down Middletown's Anthony Jagel for a win in a Division I state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 145 pounder Jeff Hojnacki (top) has the upper hand over Minerva's Dalton Hartshorn in a 11-2 win in a Division II state wrestling championship opening round match at Value City Arena on Thursday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)