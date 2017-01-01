Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
CuyahogaFalls High ninth grade students Matthew Nowak (left), 15, Tiffany Wilson, 14, and Quentin Ball, 14 prepare their bridge for testing at the 17th annual miniature bridge building competition Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert Hochevar (left), bridge project manager for the Summit County Engineer, (left) and Jon Hren (right) an engineer at ms consultants, inc., conduct a post failure assessment for the Green High School team (center from left) Caleb Christopher, 18, Matthew Hippich, 16, and Megan Hellenthal, 17, Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. Their bridge failed at a weight of 28.2 pounds. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steven Trikilis, 18, of the Portage Lakes Career in Green, looks over his team's bridge while waiting to test it at the 17th annual miniature bridge building competition Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Western Reserve Academy student Ty Lotz (left), 14, prepares the school's bridge for testing as Steve Yang, 16, and Andrew Song, 16, watch at the 17th annual miniature bridge building competition Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow-Monroe Falls juniors Parker Lynbrook (left),16, and Simon Lumley, 16, fasten their bridge to the testing station at the 17th annual miniature bridge building competition Friday at the Summit County Fair Grounds in Tallmadge. Their bridge failed at 22.4 pounds. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)