Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone's Katie Miller swims in the championship heat of the girls 200 yard freestyle event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Ben Boshkos swims in the championship heat of the boys 200 yard freestyle event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Natalie O'Brien swims the backstroke leg while competing in the championship heat of the girls 200 yard IM event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Ryan Hutcheson swims the breast stroke leg while competing in the championship heat of the boys 200 yard IM event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Lauren Heller swims in the championship heat of the girls 100 yard butterfly event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Mark Belanger swims in the championship heat of the boys 100 yard butterfly event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Chase Kinney swims in the championship heat of the girls 100 yard freestyle event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Mark Belanger punches a fist into the air after setting a record while swimming in the championship heat of the boys 100 yard freestyle event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. Belanger's time was 45.03. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Madison Myers explodes off the block while swimming in the championship heat of the girls 100 yard backstroke event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Andrew Appleby swims in the championship heat of the boys 100 yard backstroke event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Danielle Margheret swims in the championship heat of the girls 100 yard breast stroke event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson Ross Palazzo swims in the championship heat of the boys 100 yard breast stroke event during the 2013 Northeast Swim Classic Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)