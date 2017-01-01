Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoban's James Axson (right) leads the field to win the 800 meter race run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Southeast's Katelyn McCullough clears the final hurdle on her way to winning the 300 meter hurdles in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Erica King releases the discus competing in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Christian O'Neal guts out the last few meters to win the 400 meter run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Olga Branney clears 5' 2" to win the high jump in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Fall's Chris Harris grimmaces as he wins the 300 meter hurdles in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Field's Nate Conroyh (right) leads Hoban's James Axson to a one-two finish in the 1600 meter run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Seth Wieland anchors his team to a first place in the 4 x 200 meter relay in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crestwood's Tori Chiller rounds the final turn to win the 400 meter run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Southeast's Katelyn McCullough (left) wins the 100 meter hurders ahead of Crestwood's Hayley Zigman who finished fourth in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crestwood's Abby Soltisz leads teammate Madeleine Sorrick to a one-two finish in the 1600 meter race in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Erika Rector runs away from the field to win the 800 meter run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)