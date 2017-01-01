Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nordonia's Aja Duvall (left) and Firestone's Ciara Gisstand at the finish of the 100 meter dash in the Division I district track meet on Friday at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Allie Stern took first place in the pole vault event at the Division I district track meet on Friday at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Kayla Thompson (right) took first in the 100 meter hurdle event at the Division I district track meet on Friday at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. At left is Walsh Jesuit's Allie Stern. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Dominic Jones (left) took first place in the 110 meter hurdle event at the Division I district track meet on Friday at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. At right is Twinsburg's Julius Edgerson. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Etaijen Easter took first place in the high jump clearing 6 feet in the Division I district track meet on Friday at Nordonia High School in Macedonia. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)