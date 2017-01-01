Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lake's Alex Dutton (left) and Highland's Kathryn Pia run in the 4x1600 meter relay race won by the Blue Streaks at the Rock 'em Relays track meet Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lake's Jordon Smith (left) hands to Dakota Noble for the winning 1600 meter relay at the Rock 'em Relays track meet Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland's Lauren Zuro runs the winning leg of the shuttle hurdle relay at the Rock 'em Relays track meet Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest's Justin Smith runs the final leg of their winning shuttle hurdle relay at the Rock 'em Relays track meet Friday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)