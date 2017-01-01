Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kristin Cardwell (7) of Jackson High School reacts to a point over Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
The Jackson High School volleyball team celebrates a 3-1 win over Kenston in Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson advances to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Paige Hill (34) and Stephanie Spencer (12) of Jackson High School jump to block a shot during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match against Kenston at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
Paige Hill (34) of Jackson High School celebrates a point over Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Maddy Busch (22) and Paige Hill (34) of Jackson High School stretch to block a shot during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match against Kenston at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Paige Hill (34) of Jackson High School jumps to block a shot during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match against Kenston at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
The Jackson High School volleyball team celebrates with their fans after defeating Kenston High School 3-1 in Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson advances to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Jackon High School volleyball player Kate Regas gets a hug from her mom Jennifer Regas after the team defeated Kenston 3-1 in Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson advances to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Jen Slogar (28) and Karlie Diruzza (6) of Jackson High School celebrate a point over Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Kristin Cardwell (7) and Laura Kelly (3) of Jackson High School volleyball team celebrate a 3-1 win over Kenston in Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson advances to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
The Jackson High School student section cheers for their team during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match against Kenston at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
Stephanie Spencer (12) of Jackson High School sends a ball over the net while defended by Katie Coverdale (22) of Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton on November 8, 2012. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game.
Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun
Paige Hill (34) and Rachel Seifert (18) of Jackson High School celebrate a point over Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
The Jackson High School student section does "the rollercoaster" during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton. Jackson won the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday's championship game. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
The Jackson High School volleyball team celebrates with friends and family after a 3-1 win over Kenston during Thursday's Division I state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center in Dayton. Jackson advances to Saturday's championship game. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)