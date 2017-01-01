Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson Highs School's Rachel Seifert practices to get ready for state competition on Tuesday in Jackson Township, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson Highs School head volleyball coach Jeff Walck (left) works with Maddy Busch at the net during practice in preparation for the state competition on Tuesday in Jackson Township, Ohio. At right is Kristin Cardwell. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson Highs School volleyball player Paige Hill practices to get ready for state competition on Tuesday in Jackson Township, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)