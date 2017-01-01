Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nathan Tomasello (top) wrestles Crestwood's Conner Nemec for first place by pin in the 120 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Billy Miller (right) beats West Branch's Connor Sharp 3-2 for first place in the 285 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Howland's Gabe Stark (right) takes first place 4-1 over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jeff Hojnacki in the 145 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
St.Vincent-St. Mary's Ryan Skonieczny (left) bests Crestwood's Dylan Kager 5-3 for first place in the 138 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Aaran Gessic (behind) wins first place 3-2 over Walsh Jesuit's Nolan Whitely in the 132 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lake's Anthony Tutolo (right) beats Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Josh Decatur 3-2 for first place in the 126 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ryan Bennett (top) beats Perry's Collin Dees 3-1 for first place in the 113 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Alex Mackall (top) takes first place over Louisville's Dakota Oliver 9-4 in the 106 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Alec Schenk (left) beats Revere's Zack Lehman 12-5 for first place in the 160 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships Saturday at Alliance High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)