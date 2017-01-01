Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nordonia's Anthony Perrine (top) ties up Deleware Hayes' Max Wright on the way to a 5-3 win in the 195-pound class Division l state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jordan Decatur (left) heads for a pin on Woodridge's David Massey in the 126-pound class in a Division ll state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Decatur dumps Mt. Orab Western Brown's Jedidiah Marlow on the way to a 10-3 win in the 106-pound class Division ll state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)