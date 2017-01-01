Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Coventry bench excitedly awaits a pin by Coventry's Mark Weddell (top) over Revere's Jake Totten in a 220-pound preleminary in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The pin gave Coventry an insurmountable lead to qualify for the finals against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nathan Tomasello wrestles Coventry's John Gunter to a 25-5 victory in the 126-pound division in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Randy Brady dumps Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Noah Havener in the 182-pound match but Havener held on for a 13-0 win in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nick Havener (bottom) wrestles Coventry's Jerek Cropper on his way to a 3-0 victory in the 195-pound division in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Thyler Maclellan (right) upends Coventry's Evan Chenot for a 5-0 win in the 170-pound division in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Michael Meadows (top) controls Coventry's Chris Cook before pinning him in the 160-pound division in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jeff Hojacki (right) pulls Coventry's Daniel Morgan back onto the matt before pinning him in the 152-pound match in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Mark Weddell controls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Paul Gibson on the way to a pin in the 220-pound match in the Division II regional team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)