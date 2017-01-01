Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
CVCA's Nathan Tomasello (top) pinned Crestwood's Conner Nemec for first place in the 120 pound weight class of Division II District Wrestling Championships in the Harry Fails Gymnasium at Alliance High School on Saturday, February 23, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Nathan Tomasello wrestles Coventry's John Gunter to a 25-5 victory in the 126-pound division in the Division II Regional Team semifinal tournament at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)