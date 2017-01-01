Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
S. Vincent-St. Mary 132 pounder Ryan Skonieczny (left) puts a move on Parma Padua Franciscan's Kyle Kaminski during a 6-3 win in a Division II state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere 182 pounder Stephen Suglio (top) celebrates his win over Lexington's Jacob Kasper in a Division II state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Josh Decatur (left) is taken to the mat by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Mike Rix during a 2-1 OT win in a 126 pound match in a Division II state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary 182 pounder Aaron Adkins (top) celebrates his come-from-behind win over Urbana's Jack Harris in a Division II state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Massillon Perry 195 pounder JoJo Tayse (top) on his way to a win over Ashtabula Lakeside's Kyle Conel in a Division I state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lake 132 pounder Zac Carson hugs his coach Mike Mattingly after defeating Nick Boggs of Painsville Riverside in a Division I state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)