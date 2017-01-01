Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Copley's Antwan Pugh (right) wrestles Olentangy Liberty's Carson Kharchilava in the 145 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. Kharchilava won 7-4. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Paul Skye reacts to defeating Midview's Spencer Berthold 3-1 in the 220 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brunswick's Nicholas Kisses wrestles Olentangy Liberty's Kyle Lawson to a 5-3 victory in the 160 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brunswick's Aaron Naples (top) wrestles Canfield's Tyler Stein to a 3-0 victory in the 195 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Paul Skye (bottom) wrestles Midview's Spencer Berthold in the 220 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. Skye won 3-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker (left) wrestles Brunswick's Logan Heil in the 120 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. Stricker won 2-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker reacts to defeating Brunswick's Logan Heil 2-0 in the 120 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tension crackled inside a conference room at Barberton Hospital in early 2015.
Several doctors said they remember about 30 members of the hospital’s medical leadership team gathering to hear Summa Health’s new CEO, Dr. Thomas Malone, lay out his vision for population health, a national trend aimed at squeezing more value out of health care while improving patients’ health.