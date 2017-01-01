Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker (top) controls Wauseon's Jarrett Bischoff on the way to a 11-3 win in the 120-pound class in a Division II state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's David Carr (right) shoots against Cincinnati Elder's Connor Craig on his way to a 18-8 win in a 152-pound class Division l state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Joey Baughman (right) dumps Pataskala Licking Heights' Josiah Harrell on the way to a 9-3 win in the 170-pound class Division I state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Matthew Cardello (right) struggles to escape from Circleville's Nate Keaton and lost 4-2 in the 113-pound class in a Division ll state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Luke Wymer (right) ties up Carrollton's Ben Pasiuk but dropped a 1-0 decission in a 132-pound class Division ll state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Luke Baughman (right) can't escape Mason's Zackary Donathan in a 5-1 loss in the 132-pound class Division l state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Jarrod Brezovec (left) upends Lakewood St. Edward's Allan Hart but loses 2-1 in the 132-pound class Division I state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Quinton Kelley (left) tries to escape Ashland's Sid Ohl but drops a 7-1 decision in a 152 -pound class Division ll state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Moeller's Jake Thompson (right) dumps Jackson's Victor Marcelli on the way to a 2-1 ultimate tie breaker win in a 182-pound class Division l state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Victor Marcelli (left) ties up Archbishop Moeller's Jake Thompson but loses 2-1 in an ultimate tie breaker in a 182-pound class Division I state wrestling championship semifinal match on Friday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)