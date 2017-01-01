Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nordonia's Alex Woicehovich (left) battles Maple Hgts. 220 pounder Devin Revels in a Division I state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester 106 pounder Joey Bowen (right) is taken down by Massillon Tuslaw's Shane Johnson who won the Division III state wrestling championship semi-final match 6-1 at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acadamy alumni and Olympic team member Justin Harry Lester shakes hands with officials before the Division II state wrestling championship semi-final Round matches at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Southeast's Brandon James (left) looks in disbelief as Clarksville Clinton-Massie's Wyatt Running celebrates his 21-13 win in a 170 pound Division II state wrestling championship semi-final round match at Value City Arena on Friday, in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)