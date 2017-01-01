Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg takes down Jimmy Carmany of Wadsworth during their 113 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Ed Suber IV works over Brecksville's Julian Tagg during their 106 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ed Suber IV (rear) attempts to take down Brecksville's Julian Tagg during their 106 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Julian Tagg of Brecksville (top) takes down his opponent Ed Suber IV of Tallmadge during their 106 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ed Suber IV of Tallmadge (top) wraps up with Julian Tagg of Brecksville during their 106 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Andrew Perelka attempts to take down Aurora's Jack Gorman (left) during their 120 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Jack Gorman (left) has his face smashed by the leg of Brecksville's Andrew Perelka during their 120 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jimmy Carmany (right) slams down Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg during their 113 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jimmy Carmany (top) dominates opponent Gabriel Tagg of Brecksville during their 113 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jimmy Carmany (top) rolls over onto Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg during their 113 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Cody Surratt (right) attempts to take down Stow's Joe Andrassy during their 160 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Jarrod Brezovec (left) locks up with Wadsworth's Zain Tittle during their 138 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Jarrod Brezovec (bottom) is taken down by Wadsworth's Zain Tittle during their 138 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Marco Regalbuto (right) flips over Wadsworth's Luke Baughman during their 132 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Marco Regalbuto gets tangled up between the legs of Wadsworth's Luke Baughman (bottom) during their 132 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Dawn Murray (left) and Kevin Brown of Copley cheer for Adam Nedolast during his 126 pound match for fifth place during the Suburban League wrestling championship Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Cody Surratt (bottom) takes down Stow's Joe Andrassy during their 160 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Stow's Joe Andrassy (left) falls as Wadsworth's Cody Surratt grabs his leg during their 160 pound championship match during the Suburban League wrestling tournament Saturday at Aurora High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
