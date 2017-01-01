Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth head coach John Gramuglia (center) and the team bench cheer for Jimmy Carmany against Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg in the 113 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Tagg won the match 9-6. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jimmy Carmany top) and Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg wrestle in the 113 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Tagg won the match 9-6. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Joey Baughman (left) wrestles Brecksville's Max Carroll in the 170 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Baughman won the match by pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's head coach Todd Haverdill (right) watches Ethan Hatcher (top) and Wadsworth's Mason McMillen grapple in the 152 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Hatcher won the match by a pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Alex Jones (right) wrestles Brecksville's Nick Franks in the 182 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Jones won the match 1-0. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jordan Earnest (left) beats Brecksville's Zach D'Anna 5-1 in the 285 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Zain Tittle (right) turns Brecksville's Jack Brocco in a 138 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Tittle won the match 10-2. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's head coach Todd Haverdill watches Ethan Hatcher (right) and Wadsworth's Mason McMillen grapple in the 152 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Hatcher won the match by a pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Cody Surratt (left) and Brecksville's Wilson Sternad wrestle in the 160 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Surrat won the match 16-0. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Jason Bronstrup (top) wrestles Wadsworth's Connor Clark in the 145 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Bronstrup won the match 12-0. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Andrew Perelka (top) wrestles Wadsworth's Matt McMillen in the 120 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Perelka won the match 6-0. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Michael North (right) wrestles Brecksville's Nolan Wochna in the 126 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. North won the match 11-3. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Marco Regalbuto (top) wrestles Wadsworth's Luke Baughman in the 132 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Regalbuto won the match 9-1. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Julian Tagg (right) turns Wadsworth's Hunter Griffin in the 106 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. Tagg won the match by a pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Clay McComas (top) wrestles Brecksville's Ryan Hatcher in the 220 pound match Thursday at Wadsworth High School. McComas won the match by pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)