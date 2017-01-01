Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
East High students Breauna Wilson, 17, senior, and Casey McGregor, 16, junior, stand with their shovels in front of East High School. The pair of students make minimum wage shoveling snow away from the doors of the school in the mornings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ron Colando, day assistant custodian at East High School talks about the students that work for him shoveling snow in the mornings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)