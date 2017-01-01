Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kasmond Parker, right, consoles Cyndy Mann at the crash site where six teens were killed early in the morning on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
An unidentified woman and her children visit the crash site that claimed the lives of six teens early in the morning on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
Leaman Joe, left, hugs Michael Parker, at the crash site that killed their friends on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
Mariah Brant cries as she visits the crash site that killed her half-brother, Daylan Ray, early in the morning on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
Beduareo Marquez climbs up the pond embankment where he retrieved a shoe from the crash site that six teens died on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
Mindy Morgan reads a note at the memorial where six teens were killed in a car crash on Park Ave. in Warren, Ohio on Sunday, March 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)
This Sunday, March 10, 2013 photo shows a Honda Passport that crashed into a guardrail and flipped over into a swampy pond Sunday morning in Warren, Ohio. Highway Patrol officials say speed was a factor in the violent early morning crash of the vehicle that killed six teenagers in northeast Ohio. (AP Photo/Tom Sheeran)