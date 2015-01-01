Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The HiHO Brewing Co. located in a former car showroom, overlooks the Cuyahoga River gorge, opens on Jan. 6, 2017. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon and Ali Hovan will open their new HiHO Brewing Co. on Jan. 6 in Cuyahoga Falls. The 6,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room, located in a former car showroom, overlooks the Cuyahoga River gorge. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)