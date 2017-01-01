Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Laurel Tombazzi (left) of Hinckley and Catherine Louchard of France looks through photographs as they talk about their years of corresponding as pen pals through a program arranged by Tombazzi's French instructor in the home of Buchanan Monday in Fairlawn. Buchanan began facilitating pen pal letters between her French language students to students studying English in France and Laurel Tombazzi and Catherine Louchard were two of those students and they are still friends. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Frank Tombazzi (left) and his Laurel Tombazzi, Carol Buchanan, Catherine Louchard and her husband Pierre Louchard stand in the home of Buchanan as she holds a painting of the Eiffel Tower in Paris Monday in Fairlawn. Buchanan began facilitating pen pal letters between her French language students to students studying English in France and Laurel Tombazzi and Catherine Louchard were two of those students and they are still friends. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Laurel Tombazzi (left) of Hinckley and Catherine Louchard of France talk about their years of corresponding as pen pals through a program arranged by Tombazzi's French instructor in the home of Buchanan Monday in Fairlawn. Buchanan began facilitating pen pal letters between her French language students to students studying English in France and Laurel Tombazzi and Catherine Louchard were two of those students and they are still friends. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Buchanan talks about facilitating pen pal letters between her French language students to students studying English in France Monday in Fairlawn. Laurel Tombazzi, one of her former students and Catherine Louchard of France were two of those students and they are still friends. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Laurel Tombazzi and Catherie Louchard during Laurel's first visit to France in 1981. Tombazzi (left) of Hinckley and Catherine Louchard of France have been corresponding as pen pals through a program arranged by French instructor, Carol Buchanan.
(Photo courtesy Laurel Tombazzi)
Laurel Tombazzi and Catherie Louchard parents during Laurel's first visit to France in 1981. (Photo courtesy Laurel Tombazzi)