President Donald Trump speaks to military mothers in the East Room of the White House, Friday during Mother's Day celebration. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this Friday tweet, President Donald Trump, in an apparent warning to his fired FBI director, said that James Comey had better hope there are no "tapes" of their conversations. Trump's tweet came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times that he wasn't under FBI investigation. (AP Photo)
Demonstrators gather outside the White House a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)