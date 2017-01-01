Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Glendale Cemetery CEO Steve Kaut near the new columbarium in Nov. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. Additional foundations were poured on both side in hopes of building two more structures to house additional cremated remains. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Glendale Cemetery CEO Steve Kaut near the new columbarium in Nov. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. Additional foundations were poured on both side in hopes of building two more structures to house additional cremated remains. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)