Summit Metro Parks volunteers Aimee Phillips (left) and Mary Hohman carry a sample of soil to a tarp to be examined to look for signs of a former cluster of homes in the mid twentieth century on land that was once a golf course in the Merriman Valley and purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Parks cultural specialist Peg Bobel holds a map showing the property lines of a small integrated community that existed in the mid twentieth century on land that was once a golf course in the Merriman Valley and purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Parks cultural specialist Peg Bobel pulls a 7 iron out of an opening in a tree on land that was once a golf course in the Merriman Valley and purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This bridge once used by golfers crossing in their golf carts remains on the land of the former golf course in the Merriman Valley that was purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit Metro Parks volunteer Mary Hohman (left) and park cultural specialist Megan Shaeffer examine the soil content of a sample dig as they search for signs of a former cluster of homes in the mid twentieth century on land that was once a golf course in the Merriman Valley and purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A telephone pole remains from the former cluster of homes in the mid twentieth century on land that was once a golf course in the Merriman Valley and purchased by the Summit Metro Parks Wednesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ad for building lots on Honeywell Dr. in Akron from 1948.
Ad for a basement house on Honeywell Dr. in Akron from 1955.
Ad for building lots on Honeywell Dr. in Akron from 1949.