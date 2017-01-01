Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings (left) guards Archbishop Hoban's Jake Snyder going to the basket in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril (center) goes to the basket between Archbishop Hoban's Brian Cuppett (left) and Collen Gurley in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Collen Curley (left) drives to the basket guarded by Walsh Jesuit's Kevin Kukla in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Grrett Houser (center) goes to the basket between Walsh Jesuit's Adam Haag (left) and Ben Merril in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Matt Salopek (left) pressures Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings (left) guards Archbishop Hoban's Cartier Bickley going to the basket in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban fans try to distract a Walsh Jesuit player shooting a foul shot in the first qquarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings (left) drives at Archbishop Hoban's Jake Snyder in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Phil Vincent (left) guards Archbishop Hoban's Matt Salopek going to the basket in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Austin Lustik (left) guards Archbishop Hoban's Garrett Houser in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Phil Vincent (left) tries to pass over Archbishop Hoban's Jabari Taylor in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Phil Vincent (left) protects the ball from Archbishop Hoban's Jabari Taylor in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Brian Cuppett (top) goes to the basket over Walsh Jesuit's Austin Lustik in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Tommy Cummings (left) guards Archbishop Hoban's Jake Snyder in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Phil Vincent (left) looks for help surrounded by Archbishop Hoban's Jake Snyder and Collen Gurley in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Cartier Bickley (left) and Walsh Jesuit's Ben Merril go for a rebound under the Hoban basket in the first quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Austin Lustik (left) drives past Archbishop Hoban's Cartier Bickley in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Garrett Houser (left) drives past Walsh Jesuit's Kevin Kukla in the second quarter Friday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Hoban won the contest 59-26. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)