Kent Roosevelt's Nate Bailey runs to a first place finish in the 3200 meter run during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Zoe Bosley crosses the finish line as she anchors the winning team of Natalie Hillyer, Amanda Brodzinski and Stephanie McArthy in the 4x800 meter relay during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Kevin O'Neil (right) hands off to teammate Jake Tersigni in the 4x800 meter relay during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Archbishop Hoban won the event with a time of 8:40. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Chris Harris leaps to a first place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Raven Green (left) and Archbishop Hoban's Lauren Pannell compete in the 100 meter hurdles during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Pannell placed first and Green placed second. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Troy Robinson runs to a first place finish in the 100 meter dash during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Cameron Leymon (left) passes off to teammate Tom Breiding in the 4x200 meter relay during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. Cuyahoga Falls won the event. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Katherine Frego runs to a first place finish in the 1600 meter run during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Tyler Best crosses the finish line first in the 1600 meter run closely followed by Archbishop Hoban's James Axeson (left) who placed second and his teammate Dan Lloyd who placed third during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Simone Green anchors her team of Raven Green, Jayla Bowens and Dana Oliver to a first place finish in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50.9 seconds during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith runs to a first place finish in the 400 meter dash during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lauren Pannell runs to a first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.5 seconds during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Antonio Hambrick runs to a first place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.5 seconds during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Chris Harris (right) runs to a first place finish closely followed by Kent Roosevelt's Grant Mercer during the Second Annual Michael Beaven Invitational Saturday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)