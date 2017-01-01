Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rev. Jeffrey Dennis (left) executive director of the Minority Behavioral and Health Group, talks with mental health therapist Maryann O. Meniru about the workshop she and other area therapists will be facilitating for area residents called "How to Deal with Sadness during the Holidays" on Friday, Nov. 30, 2012 at the MBHG in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Rev. Jeffrey Dennis (left) executive director of the Minority Behavioral and Health Group, talks with mental health therapist Maryann O. Meniru about the workshop she and other area therapists will be facilitating for area residents called How to Deal with Sadness during the Holidays. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)