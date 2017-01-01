Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(right to left) Gary Gill and Meggin (cq) Leigh, both volunteers at the Good Neighbors food pantry, prepare a cart of donated food stuffs for a client on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteers at the Good Neighbors food pantry prepare donated food stuffs to be handed out the area needy on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Bread and rolls wait to be packaged with other donated food stuffs and handed out by volunteers at the Good Neighbors food pantry to the area needy on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
George Camilletti, co-chairperson at the Good Neighbors food pantry, talks about the work that he and other volunteers do to prepare donated food stuffs to be handed out the area needy on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)