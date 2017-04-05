Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pauses as he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Kelly says parents and children caught crossing the Mexican border illegally won't be separated unless the situation at the time requires it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Kelly says parents and children caught crossing the Mexican border illegally won't be separated unless the situation at the time requires it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. , left, and ranking member Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., talk as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, center, arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Kelly says parents and children caught crossing the Mexican border illegally won't be separated unless the situation at the time requires it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)