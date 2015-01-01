Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fourth graders D'Athony Bussey (left), and Jaibyn Roberts pose for a portrait with a LeBron James Foundation sign on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the "I Promise Pledge" every day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth grader Alise Huron, recites the "I Promise Pledge" by the LeBron James Foundation on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. A different student recites the pledge in front of the class each day as students follow along. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A copy of the "I Promise Pledge" in 4th grade teacher Toni Robert's at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the pledge every day.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth grader De'Anthony Bussey, sits in Toni Roberts classroom and makes the "I Promise Pledge" by the LeBron James Foundation on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the pledge every day.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth grade students from Toni Roberts classroom make the "I Promise Pledge" by the LeBron James Foundation on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the pledge every day.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth graders (from left) Braylon Nichols, Jaibyn Roberts, D'Anthony Bussey, Alise Huron and Kylyn Green pose for a portrait in from of the "I Promise Pledge" poster by the LeBron James Foundation on Wednesday at David Hill Elementary School in Akron. The students in the program say the pledge every day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.