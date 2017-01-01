Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Greg McClymont (left) and Cory Ross are opening the Hop Tree Brewing Co. in Hudson. Their facility will house a restaurant, production brewery and tasting room. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Hop Tree Brewing Co., located at the end of an industrial park off Hudson Drive in Hudson, hopes to open as early as the end of this month. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Hop Tree Brewing Co. in Hudson and their 10-barrel brewing system. Renovation work continues in the tasting room and restaurant. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
A worker does construction at the Hop Tree Brewing Co. in Hudson. The facility will house a restaurant, production brewery and tasting room. Hop Tree Brewing Co. and is located at the end of an industrial park off Hudson Drive in Hudson. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hop Tree Brewing Co., located at the end of an industrial park off Hudson Drive in Hudson, hopes to open as early as the end of this month. The 10-barrel brewing system is in place, but renovation work continues in the tasting room and restaurant. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)