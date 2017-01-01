Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cloud Computing (left) takes Classic Empire at the line to win the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Winning jockey Javier Castellano onboard Cloud Computing blows kisses to a television camera after winning the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Saturday in Baltimore, Md. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, in red and white, drives down the stretch during the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday in Baltimore. Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano won the race. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Horses leave the starting gate during the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday in Baltimore. Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano won the race. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)