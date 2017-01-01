Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Scott Reynolds, 22 (left) waits on a customer at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owner Christy Reynolds jokes with a customer at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls,. Reynolds and her husband Scott and their family run the Root beer establishment. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Karnuth and his wife Kathy of Cuyahoga Falls enjoy lunch at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eddie Paolucci, 85, a regular at B&K Root Beer Drive In plays the trumpet in his car at the root beer and hotdog drive in on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Paolucci was a member of the Phil Palumbo band. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Reynolds, 22, hustles to take an order at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Reynolds, 22, (right) makes change after serving a customer at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brian Reynolds,18 puts the finishing touches on a hot dog as his dad Scott works in the kitchen at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Reynolds, 22 (left) waits for a customer at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign for root beer hangs on a door at the B&K Root Beer Drive In on Munroe Falls Ave on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)