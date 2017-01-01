Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Famous "Ido Burger" with grilled mushrooms, onions, American cheese and side of onion rings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The dining room area of Ido Bar and Grill. The neighborhood bar has an extensive menu including daily lunch specials. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Ido Bar and Grill is located on South Main Street in Akron. The neighborhood bar has an extensive menu including daily lunch specials. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Famous "Ido Burger" with grilled mushrooms, onions, American cheese and side of onion rings at the Ido Bar and Grill in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lydia Potter of Akron talks with Jeannie Kolmik of Akron over burgers at the Ido Bar and Grill in Akron. The two are regulars and come to Ido strictly for the burgers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bartender Kim Wolfe works on making a Long Island, a popular drink, at the Ido Bar and Grill in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wall art near the bar at the Ido Bar and Grill claims Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times. The original Ido Cafe was opened in 1940. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The specials menu features Prime Rib and Scampies on Friday and Saturday, Lobster the third week of the month and Walleye the last full weekend of the month, at the Ido Bar & Grill on South Main in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bar memories fill a frame hanging near the entrance of the Ido Bar and Grill in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)