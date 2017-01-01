Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 21 photo, trademark applications from Ivanka Trump Marks LLC images taken off the website of China's trademark database are displayed next to a Chinese online shopping website selling purported Ivanka Trump branded footwear on computer screens in Beijing, China. Three men investigating a company in China that produces Ivanka Trump brand shoes are missing, according to Li Qiang who runs China Labor Watch, a New York-based labor rights group that was planning to publish a report in June about low pay, excessive overtime and the possible misuse of student interns at one of the company's factories. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
In this photo taken 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Hua Haifeng is seen during a visit to a park in Chengde in central China's Hubei province. Hua has been arrested and another two have gone missing following their investigations into working conditions at a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, a family member and an advocacy group said Tuesday. China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang said he lost contact with Hua Haifeng and the other two men, Li Zhao and Su Heng, over the weekend. By Tuesday, after dozens of unanswered calls, he had concluded: They must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable. (Deng Guilian via AP)
In this photo from March 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Li Zhao is seen at a scenic spot in Nanzhang county, Xianyang city, in central China's Hubei province. Li is one of three men involved in investigating working conditions at a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes who have been arrested or gone missing, a family member and an advocacy group said Tuesday. China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang said he lost contact with Hua Haifeng and the other two men, Li Zhao and Su Heng, over the weekend. By Tuesday, after dozens of unanswered calls, he had concluded: They must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable. (Deng Guilian via AP)