President Donald Trump meets with truckers and industry CEOs regarding healthcare, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump pauses in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday, March 24, 2017, during an announcement on the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., shuttles between the chamber and House Speaker Paul Ryan's Capitol Hill office, Friday, March 24, 2017, during the debate on the Republican health care bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, as a showdown is set for a vote on the Republican health care overhaul after President Donald Trump made clear he is finished negotiating with GOP holdouts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., one of the stewards of the Republican health care legislation, speaks with reporters outside the House Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, where the final wording of the bill was completed before going to the floor for debate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., center, rushes to a caucus in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, before House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. announced that he is abruptly pulling their troubled health care bill off the House floor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)