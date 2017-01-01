Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) embraces Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett after Game 6 in a second-round playoff series, May 13, 2010, in Boston. The Celtics beat the Cavs 94-85, eliminating the Cavaliers from the playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
With the Boston Celtics world championship banners hanging from the rafters, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks down during the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers trail the Celtics in Game 6 in a second-round playoff series, May 13, 2010, in Boston. The Celtics beat the Cavs 94-85, eliminating them from the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (center) yells as he heads to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) and center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, in Game 7 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series, May 18, 208 in Boston. Pierce scored 41 points as the Celtics eliminated the Cavs 97-92 with the win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is dragged by the arm by Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first quarter of a first-round playoff game in Boston, April 26, 2015. The play resulted in an injury to Love that forced him from the game. (Thomas Ondrey/The Plain Dealer via AP)