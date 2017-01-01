Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wayne Matuch (right) a U.S. Army veteran and volunteer with the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice Care Center shakes the hand of Robert Johns, 94, after Matuch awarded Johns with a pin for his years of military service during World War II at his home Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice Care Center volunteers and U.S. Army veterans Tammie McGivern (left) and Wayne Matuch look over the military history of World War II veteran Robert Johns, 94, who won three bronze stars before awarding him a pin for his military service at his home Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice Care Center volunteers and U.S. Army veterans Tammie McGivern (left) and Bob Budd look through photographs of World War II veteran Robert Johns, 94, at his home Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photograph of young Robert Johns now 94, sits next to a box gifts at his home he received from the volunteers the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice Care Center before being awarded a pin by the group of veterans for his military service during World War II Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)