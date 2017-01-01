Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Peggy Hogan of Akron reacts to putting a hole in one during the annual February Thaw Volunteer Welcome & Registration Event for the Bridgestone Invitational/Northern Ohio Golf Charities at the Firestone Country Club Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Hogan has been volunteering at the golf tournament for ten years. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
New volunteer Terry Finch (center)of Green talks with returning volunteers Amber Derring (left) of Akron and her son Carter Derrig during the annual February Thaw Volunteer Welcome & Registration Event for the Bridgestone Invitational/Northern Ohio Golf Charities at the Firestone Country Club in February. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Returning and new volunteers register during the annual February Thaw Volunteer Welcome & Registration Event for the Bridgestone Invitational/Northern Ohio Golf Charities at the Firestone Country Club in February. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)